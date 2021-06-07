Seamless Summer Meals return

Jim Harris

Free summer meals will once again be available to area children through the Seamless Summer Meal program, hosted locally by the Clinton City School system.

All children, from birth to 18 years old, are eligible to receive the free meals, which will be distributed at North Clinton Elementary School on Wednesdays during the month of June from 12 noon to 1:30 pm. You will be able to pick up 14 meals (breakfast and lunch) per child beginning this Wednesday, June 9th. Subsequent distribution events will be held on June 16th, 23rd and 30th.

