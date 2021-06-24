Sandra Jean Gough, age 64, of Harriman passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Roane Medical Center. She was born February 6, 1957 in Bakersfield, California and lived in Powdered Springs, Georgia for 41 years. Sandra did secretarial work until 1984, at which time she and her husband, Mike, formed G&S Construction, Inc., where she served as Vice President & Secretary. Sandra started the original Roane County Humane Society and had a great passion for animals, especially horses. She also enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with her kids & grandkids. She was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jean Moffitt.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 41 years David Michael Gough of Harriman

Sons Christopher Michael Gough & wife, Tara of Harriman

Jessie David Gough of Harriman

Grandchildren Madison Lovise Colburn, Emory Gough, Riley Jean Gough

Father Bob (Shirley) Moffitt of Cummins, GA

Sisters Shelley Nelson of Atlanta, GA

Tracey Cuthberson of Dawsonville, GA

A host of extended family members and friends

Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home with Pastor Garvin Walls officiating.