Sandra Jean Gough, age 64, of Harriman

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 22 Views

Sandra Jean Gough, age 64, of Harriman passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Roane Medical Center. She was born February 6, 1957 in Bakersfield, California and lived in Powdered Springs, Georgia for 41 years. Sandra did secretarial work until 1984, at which time she and her husband, Mike, formed G&S Construction, Inc., where she served as Vice President & Secretary. Sandra started the original Roane County Humane Society and had a great passion for animals, especially horses. She also enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with her kids & grandkids. She was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jean Moffitt.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 41 years David Michael Gough of Harriman

Sons Christopher Michael Gough & wife, Tara of Harriman

Jessie David Gough of Harriman

Grandchildren Madison Lovise Colburn, Emory Gough, Riley Jean Gough

Father Bob (Shirley) Moffitt of Cummins, GA

Sisters Shelley Nelson of Atlanta, GA

Tracey Cuthberson of Dawsonville, GA

A host of extended family members and friends

Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home with Pastor Garvin Walls officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is proud to serve the Milligan family.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Mary Bass Gardner, age 81, of Atlanta

Mary Bass Gardner, age 81, of Atlanta, GA passed away from COVID-19 at her skilled …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.