Ruby Jewell Cantrell, age 74, of Powell, Tn, passed away at Methodist Medical Center on June 24, 2021. She was a member of New Life Church of the Nazarene in Oak Ridge TN. Jewell worked for Methodist Medical Center for 53 years.

Jewell is preceded in death by her husband, James Franklin “Frank” Cantrell; father, Grady Hastings; brother, Anthony Hastings and sister, Ann Hastings.

She is survived by her mother, Lillian Sharp Gibbs of Clinton, TN; son Jim Cantrell (Huyen) of Powell, TN; grandson James Matthew; brother, Leonard Dean Hastings of Oak Ridge, TN

No services are scheduled at this time.

Jones Mortuary is in charge of all of the arrangements.