Roy E. Vickery, age 89, of Clinton

Roy E. Vickery, age 89, a resident of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

He was born December 8, 1931. Mr. Vickery is an Anderson County native but lived in Michigan for 24 years before moving back to Anderson County in 1989.

He retired from Foresters Furniture as a Warehouse Manager and Quality Control Manager. He also was an A-1 furniture repairman and fixed damaged furniture.

Mr. Vickery was preceded in death by his parents, John Vickery and Etta Lee Monday Vickery; three sisters, Bertha Duncan, Isabell Jones, and Josephine Whitaker; brothers, Earl Vickery, Leonard Vickery, Alvin Vickery, Lawrence Vickery, and William Vickery.

Survivors include his wife, Wilma Jean Vickery of Clinton; daughters, Shirley Gail Loughran and husband David of Ocoee, FL and Rebecca Jean Vickery of Oak Ridge; several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and special friends.

A graveside service will be held at Dutch Valley Methodist Church Cemetery on Sulphur Springs Road at 11 am on Friday, June 25, 2021 with Pastor Matt Reed officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society Tennessee Valley, www.humanesocietytennessee.org.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Vickery family. www.sharpfh.com.

