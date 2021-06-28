Room decor, bees take center stage at Clinton Library

The Clinton Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, “Tails and Tales,” continues this week with activities for all ages.

This week’s Teen Craft at the Clinton Public Library will allow attendees to create their own animal-themed room décor. Stop by the Library on Monday, June 28th at 5 pm to join in!

On Tuesday (6/29), it will be fun for the whole family, as the Anderson County Beekeepers Association will be on-site with information about beekeeping, including how to start keeping your own hives, at 1:30 pm on the front lawn of the Library. Later that afternoon, the Beekeepers Association wil be back with an adult educational program focusing on the same topic. The adult program will be held at 5:30 pm.

Wednesday (6/30) at 10:30 am, preschool-aged children (and their parents, of course) are invited to Family Story Time with Ms. Kelly, with thiis week’s theme based on “There’s No Place Like Home.”

For more information on this week’s programs, or any of the other Summer Reading events coming up over the next few weeks, you can visit www.clintonpubliclibrary.org, call 865-457-0519, or stop in at the Clinton Public Library at 118 South Hicks Street in Clinton.