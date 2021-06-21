Rogelio “Roger” L. Carrera, MD, age 69, of ­­­­Knoxville, TN entered the loving arms of Jesus on June 18, 2021. Born August 22, 1951, in Havana, Cuba, he was the son of Dr. Rogelio H. Carrera, MD and Asuncion Diaz Carrera. As a young child, he fled to the United States with his family before the borders closed following the fall of Batista. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree at Tulane University and Medical degree at Compultense University of Madrid in Spain. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Marine Corps and Air Force, where he served as a flight surgeon earning a Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He owned a family practice off of John Sevier Highway in Knoxville, TN prior to serving in Operation Desert Storm. Upon returning home, he practiced as an emergency room physician across the country. Roger loved reading war novels, a good cigar, a strong drink and anything to do with the Baltimore Orioles or Tulane Green Wave. His passion was family and serving others. He was beloved by all who knew him. He was a life-long member of the Catholic Church where he was an ordained priest.

He was preceded in death by his parents;

He is survived by his sister, Alina (Jack) Grier; sons, Scott (Elaina), Leopoldo (Natalie), Adam (Ashley), and Jeremy Carrera; several grandchildren; and countless close friends that he considered family.

Receiving of family and friends will be held Monday, June 21, from 6-8 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home (621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716). Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 22, starting 8:30 AM at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery (2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920). In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Suggestions include the Catholic Church, Wounded Warrior Project, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com