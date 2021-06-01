Robert Eugene “Bob” Hunt, age 75 of Caryville, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Parkwest Medical Center. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He loved to travel with his family to places like the beach and to amusement parks. His hobbies included being outdoors, boating, fishing, and riding ATV’s. He loved caring for people, always told them about Jesus, and enjoyed being a greeter at Covenant Life Church. Bob had a servant’s heart and contributed more to the world than he took from it. When asked about his life, he said he loved God, his family, and his country. He will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by parents, Earlie and Grace Hunt; brothers, Jewell, Tom, Earl; half-brother, Clarence; sisters, Clarine, Pauline, Juanita, and Alice.

He is survived by: wife, Henrietta Autry Hunt; son, Robert Hunt, Jr. (Christina) of Florida, daughters, Tracy Elliott (Bruce) of Powell, TN, Cecile Hunt Brown (Steve) of Karns, TN; sister, Leota Kroeger of Florida; grandsons, Gabriel Hunt, Hunter Brown; and granddaughter, Alexis Hunt.

The family will receive friends at Covenant Life Church in Clinton on Sunday, May 30, 2021 from 2-4pm with the funeral service to follow at 4pm with the Pastor Tony McAfee officiating. Graveside services will be private at the Norris Memorial Gardens. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com