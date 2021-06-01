Robert Eugene “Bob” Hunt, age 75 of Caryville

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Robert Eugene “Bob” Hunt, age 75 of Caryville, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Parkwest Medical Center. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He loved to travel with his family to places like the beach and to amusement parks. His hobbies included being outdoors, boating, fishing, and riding ATV’s. He loved caring for people, always told them about Jesus, and enjoyed being a greeter at Covenant Life Church.  Bob had a servant’s heart and contributed more to the world than he took from it. When asked about his life, he said he loved God, his family, and his country. He will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by parents, Earlie and Grace Hunt; brothers, Jewell, Tom, Earl; half-brother, Clarence; sisters, Clarine, Pauline, Juanita, and Alice.

He is survived by: wife, Henrietta Autry Hunt; son, Robert Hunt, Jr. (Christina) of Florida, daughters, Tracy Elliott (Bruce) of Powell, TN, Cecile Hunt Brown (Steve) of Karns, TN; sister, Leota Kroeger of Florida; grandsons, Gabriel Hunt, Hunter Brown; and granddaughter, Alexis Hunt.

The family will receive friends at Covenant Life Church in Clinton on Sunday, May 30, 2021 from 2-4pm with the funeral service to follow at 4pm with the Pastor Tony McAfee officiating. Graveside services will be private at the Norris Memorial Gardens. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Waylon Gentry, age 51, of Clinton

Waylon Gentry, age 51, of Clinton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.