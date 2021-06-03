Roane deputy rear-ended, escapes serious injury

A Roane County Sheriff’s deputy escaped serious injury Tuesday night when his patrol car was rear-ended in Rockwood.

BBB-TV reports that, shortly after 10 pm Tuesday, Deputy Darrell Phillips had been sitting at the stoplight on North Gateway Avenue at Strang Street, when his cruiser was struck from behind with enough force that it was pushed through the intersection.

Sheriff Jack Stockton told the TV station that Deputy Phillips was checked out at an area hospital but soon released with no major injuries. The driver who struck Phillip was also not injured, but their vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

As more information becomes available we will share it with you.