Roane couple charged in brothers’ OD deaths

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 225 Views

A Roane County couple is facing murder charges over two months after two teenage brothers died of suspected overdoses in Harriman.

According to District Attorney General Russell Johnson, Brittany and Vincent Buckholtz were arrested Wednesday for second degree murder. They also face several additional charges, namely: reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the attempt to commit a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, manufacture, deliver and sale of a Schedule VI drug and money laundering.

Johnson said the two sold a laced pill to 19-year-old Jared Crass and his 17-year-old brother Javen. The brothers’ bodies were found in their family’s home on Circle Lane on April 20 alongside a variety of drugs in the bedroom.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TDOC able to charge inmates with illegal cell phones with a felony

(TDOC press release) Effective July 1, 2021, inmates in possession of a cell phone, or …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.