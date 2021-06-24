Roane couple charged in brothers’ OD deaths

A Roane County couple is facing murder charges over two months after two teenage brothers died of suspected overdoses in Harriman.

According to District Attorney General Russell Johnson, Brittany and Vincent Buckholtz were arrested Wednesday for second degree murder. They also face several additional charges, namely: reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the attempt to commit a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, manufacture, deliver and sale of a Schedule VI drug and money laundering.

Johnson said the two sold a laced pill to 19-year-old Jared Crass and his 17-year-old brother Javen. The brothers’ bodies were found in their family’s home on Circle Lane on April 20 alongside a variety of drugs in the bedroom.