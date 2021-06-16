Photo submitted (Kaulig Racing)

Roane-based Barger Precast snags Allmendinger sponsorship

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Featured, Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 20 Views

Kaulig Racing will be partnering with Barger Precast at Nashville Superspeedway and Bristol Motor speedway, as AJ Allmendinger will drive the No. 16 Barger Precast Chevrolet at both of the Xfinity Series races in Tennessee this season, starting with this weekend’s race in Nashville.

Photo submitted (Kaulig Racing)

Barger Precast is located in Roane County.
“Barger Precast is excited to partner with Kaulig Racing and AJ Allmendinger for the upcoming races at Nashville Superspeedway and Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Eric Barger, President of Barger Precast. “The Barger family grew up as NASCAR fans, visiting tracks all over the south. We were thrilled to be given the chance to partner with Kaulig for the return of NASCAR to Nashville and the night race at Bristol. Barger Precast supplies precast concrete products in Nashville and throughout the state of Tennessee and surrounding areas. We can’t wait to cheer for the No. 16 Chevrolet in the victory lane!”
The Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway will make the first time the NASCAR Xfinity Series will race at the 1.3-mile superspeedway. The No. 16 Barger Precast Chevy will make its debut in Nashville for the Tennessee Lottery 250, followed by the Food City 300 night race at Bristol Motor Speedway in September.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TBI: Be alert for human trafficking phone scam

The TBI is warning the public about a phone scheme reported to law enforcement officials …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.