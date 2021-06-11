Thomas "TS" Thrasher (photo from BBB-TV)

Reward offered in Oak Ridge cold case

Jim Harris

At the request of District Attorney General Dave Clark, Governor Bill Lee this week authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing Thomas Steven “T.S.” Thrasher in Oak Ridge in December of 2014.

The 29-year-old Thrasher was found dead in his home at 615 West Vanderbilt Drive in the Rolling Hills Apartment Complex in Oak Ridge on December 8th, 2014 from a gunshot wound

The case was investigated by the Oak Ridge Police Department and the TBI, but to this point, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the T.B.I. tip line at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

In a press release, General Clark said that his office and investigators are “grateful” to the governor for agreeing to offer a reward, adding, “Cold cases like this one pose special challenges, but often the smallest amount of information may lead to a completed investigation and ultimately a conviction.”

T.S. Thrasher, who worked as intern at our TV partner, BBB-TV in Oak Ridge, in 2002, is survived by two minor daughters as well as family and friends seeking the identity of his killer.

