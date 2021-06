Resale of Land Bought at Delinquent Tax Sales Committee meets June 15th

Anderson County’s Resale of Land Bought at Delinquent Tax Sales Committee will meet at 4 pm June 15th, in the fifth-floor School Board meeting room of the Jolley Building at 101 S. Main Street in Clinton.

The meeting’s purpose is to consider bids received on county-held delinquent-tax property located on Tuskegee Drive in Oak Ridge.