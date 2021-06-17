REMINDER: Road closures in OR for cycling event

(Submitted, Explore Oak Ridge) The USA Cycling National Pro Road, Crit, Time Trial Championships will be held in Knoxville and Oak Ridge June 17-20. In partnership with Visit Knoxville, The City of Oak Ridge is proud to host the ITT National Championships for the third time.

On Thursday, June 17, a significant portion of Melton Lake Drive (MLD) will be shut down to through traffic to provide a closed-loop course.

Melton Lake Drive Impact:

PARTIAL shut down of MLD begins at 8AM: MLD will be closed from Amanda Drive to Emory Valley Road. 9AM: MLD will be closed from Palisades Parkway to Rolling Links Blvd. Union Valley Road will also be closed. Residents of the River’s Run, Rockbridge and Royal Troon neighborhoods may exit right onto MLD toward Edgemoor Rd until 9:15AM. FULL closure of MLD from Palisades Parkway to Edgemoor Road will begin at 9:15AM. Residents of Palisades Parkway may turn left onto MLD toward Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Neighborhood Impact: The River’s Run, Rockbridge and Royal Troon neighborhoods, INCLUDING the Rolling Links Blvd Entrance, will be shut down beginning at 9:15AM. Residents may exit the neighborhood using Rolling Links Blvd. to turn right on MLD between 11:10AM-11:20AM. In case of emergency, an EMS and fire truck will be on standby. Any recurring services including but not limited to: home care, lawn care, or repair will need to be rescheduled or arrive prior to 9:15AM. All vehicles along the race route will need to be in the driveway and off the road.

Emory Valley Road Access: Emory Valley Road will be closed from the Artesia Dr. intersection to MLD beginning at 8AM. There will be no access onto MLD from Emory Valley Rd. Residents of Amanda Dr. or Emory Valley Rd. will need to take Antioch Dr., Baylor Dr., Baltimore Dr., etc. to exit the neighborhood.

Reopening: All roads will tentatively be opened at 5:00pm.

We invite residents to attend the exciting time trial national championships to watch professional and elite men and women compete. This event truly consists of the best of the best in the nation, and you have a front row seat!

For questions or information, please call 865-483-1321 or email [email protected].