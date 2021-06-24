Ragan announces funding for MCSO, UTLEIC

On Wednesday, 33rd District State Representative John Ragan announced that a combined $600,000 in state funding for the Mayme Carmichael School Organization and the University of Tennessee’s Law Enforcement Innovation Center was included in the state budget passed earlier this year in Nashville.

The Mayme Carmichael School Organization will receive $100,000 to establish the Tri-County African American Cultural History Museum in Oliver Springs.

“These funds will help preserve and protect the rich heritage and history of the African American community here in East Tennessee,” Ragan said. “I am pleased to support this organization’s efforts to promote African American culture and build this museum in Oliver Springs.”

The UT Law Enforcement Innovation Center will also receive funds totaling $500,000 for the Distressed, At-Risk and Rural County Training (DARRT) Initiative to deliver training courses to law enforcement agencies in underserved counties.

“Our law enforcement agencies in distressed and at-risk counties are in increasing need of additional training, tools and resources to help them better protect citizens,” Ragan said. “This funding will help improve the quality of police training law enforcement agencies receive and will benefit the communities they serve.”

The appropriated funds are part of a $42.6 billion balanced budget passed by the Tennessee General Assembly in May.