Pair of dual credit students at RSCC part of national exhibition

(RSCC press release) Two of Roane State Art Professor Bryan Wilkerson’s dual credit students can say they’ve been part of a prestigious national exhibition.

Dual credit students are taught by Roane State educators and receive both college and high school credits for their work.

Susan Dale, who graduated last year from Oak Ridge High School, and current ORHS student Alex Dahl had their creations displayed in the 23rd Annual National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition held in Richmond, Virginia.

The exhibition was for ceramic artwork created in the 2019-20 academic year. “The work they were making during that academic school year was exceptional,” Wilkerson said. “Just being included in the exhibition is quite an honor.”

Alex Dahl also won a cash award for his entry, he said. Dahl is rising senior who has taken ceramics for two years.

Artwork by Alex Dahl (photo submitted)

“He has had winning work in numerous competitions, including a national competition,” said Gisela Schrock, the art teacher at Oak Ridge High. “We are lucky to have Alex in ceramics again next year, and we look forward to watching him flourish in the arts.”

Schrock said Susan Dale was in the high school’s ceramics department for three years. Susan graduated last year. “She is a dedicated and sincere artist and I was very proud for her accomplishments in ceramics,” Schrock said.

More information about the National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition Foundation can be found at k12clay.org. The full 3D exhibition featuring artwork by the students from Oak Ridge can also be viewed online at bit.ly/K12CeramicsExhib