OS Council approves speeding fine increase, passes budget

The Oliver Springs Town Council voted last week, 3-0, to raise the fine for people caught speeding.

At the request of the Oliver Springs Police Department, the fine for those caught speeding inside city limits was raised from $144 to $235. That new penalty went into effect immediately upon passage.

Our partners at BBB-TV also reported that the Town Council adopted its budget for the Fiscal Year that begins July 1st. The budget, like most others in the area, does not include a property tax rate increase, but in Oliver Springs, water and sewer customers will see their bills increase by 2%.

