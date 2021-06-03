ORT: Manhattan Project National Historical Park visitor center reopens

The visitor center for the Manhattan Project National Historical Park in Oak Ridge re-opened on Tuesday, according to our partners at Oak Ridge Today.

The visitor center had been shut down for several months due to the pandemic.

The visitor center is located in the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge on West Outer Drive. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Oak Ridge is one of three sites that are part of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park. The other two are Hanford, Washington, and Los Alamos, New Mexico.

You can find updates on the park’s website (www.nps.gov/MAPR) and social media channels.