ORT: Federal jury says county not liable for harassment

(Information from Oak Ridge Today) As first reported by our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a federal jury on Thursday found that a former Anderson County employee had been sexually harassed by former Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk William Jones, but that the county was not liable. The former employee, Gail Harness, had filed a federal lawsuit over the harassment, and she had sought $7.5 million in damages.

The lawsuit was tried in U.S. District Court in Chattanooga from Monday to Thursday. ORT had a reporter in the courtroom for the first three days of the trial, during which testimony was heard from several witnesses.

Attorneys for Harness had alleged that Anderson County had “inadequate training or supervision and had tolerated violations of federal law,” resulting in Harness having to endure “a hostile work environment.” The lawsuit had sought damages for pain and suffering, embarrassment and humiliation, permanent injury, as well as loss of enjoyment of life and reputation.

Attorneys for the county, however, argued that the county had no control over Jones, who was an elected official, and that the county had investigated when Harness filed a complaint in 2017.

Because of the way the jury answered the verdict questions, ORT says jurors did not answer a question about whether Harness is entitled to any damages.

