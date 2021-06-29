ORPD: Pedestrian struck by car Monday

A pedestrian was struck by a car early Monday morning in Oak Ridge.

Authorities were called to a location on South Illinois Avenue just north of the intersection with East Tulsa Road. The victim, whose name had not been released as of the time this report was filed, was flown to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR helicopter with what authorities described as “life-threatening” injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours while the accident was investigated and the scene cleared. That investigation, according to the ORPD, is ongoing.