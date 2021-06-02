ORNL FCU announces return of free summer concerts

(ORNL FCU press release) ORNL Federal Credit Union (ORNL FCU) is excited to announce the return of its annual Summer Sessions concert series. After canceling the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the free concert series will feature bluegrass and Americana bands from throughout the region. Free and open to the public, Summer Sessions will kick off in July and continue through October.

The first show will be held on Saturday, July 17 and will feature Sierra Hull and Justin Moses. Hull, a native of Byrdstown, TN, is an accomplished singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist who made her Opry debut at the age of 10. Hull is married to and currently tours with Moses, a former member of Ricky Skaggs’ band, Kentucky Thunder. Opening for Hull and Moses will be The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, a bluegrass band formed in the Great Smoky Mountains.

All concerts are FREE to the public and will be held from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the pavilion in Bissell Park, 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge, TN.

The community is invited to bring their lawn chairs and join their friends and family for an evening of free Americana roots music. Local food truck vendors will also be on-site serving delicious treats and drinks. Stay informed about performances and weather-related cancellations by following us on our Facebook page or visiting www.ornlfcu.com/summer-sessions.

Future concerts will be held on the following dates:

August 21 – Rodney Crowell, The Alex Leach Band

September 18 – The Songs from the Road Band, Grassroots Gringos

October 23 – Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, and a band that will be announced in September