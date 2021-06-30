ORFD debuts new truck to deploy for brush fires

(ORFD press release) The Oak Ridge Fire Department is excited to announce it has a new truck designed for wildland firefighting.

The new vehicle, Brush 1, was purchased by the City and the equipment was purchased with a grant received from Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, which is funded by Department of Energy, for off-site emergency planning and response in the amount of $16,000.

It has a 300-gallon per minute Hale pump with a 300-gallon capacity water tank and a 5-gallon foam storage tank.

It can pump water through a bumper-mounted nozzle, which is operated via joystick inside the cab, while the vehicle is being driven so fire along the roadside can be contained and extinguished. This prevents having to deploy a hose line for a small area and helps to cover a larger area in less time.

Brush 1 also carries 200 feet of booster line for easy access, fire rakes, rogue hoes, and backpacks that allow a firefighter to carry a bladder of water on their back with a manual hand pump for extinguishing smaller fires. It has hose packs that carry 100-feet of one-inch fire hose and the necessary hardware for use away from the apparatus.

The department also purchased two backpack leaf blowers that help with cutting fire breaks into the ground, while blowing the unburned fuels toward the fire line. A chainsaw was added for cutting burning trees that create injury hazards and fall into the unburned areas.

The apparatus designated as Brush 1 was built by Anchor-Richey on a 2020 Dodge 5500 4X4 chassis. Brush 1 is in service and ready to help protect the citizens and property of Oak Ridge.

For more information, contact Oak Ridge Fire Department at (865) 425-3520.