OR mourns loss of Shira McWaters

Jim Harris 34 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

Oak Ridge Public Works Director Shira McWaters passed away Saturday after a brief illness, according to an announcement from the city.

McWaters came to Oak Ridge and assumed leadership of the Public Works Department in March of 2016, and was described by her colleagues as a “high-energy, invloved leader.”

Among her accomplishments were the establishment of a planned program for capital investment in facilities, and “leading the charge to make upgrades at the wastewater plant which both reduced costs and improved performance.” She also recognized the need to replace the City’s aging water filtration plant and developed strategies to do so with the least financial impact to the water rate payers, according to the city’s release.

“Today we have lost a colleague and a friend,” said City Manager Mark Watson. “Our hearts are with Shira’s husband, children and family as we share some small measure of their grief at the loss of this vibrant woman.”

Public Works Utility Manager, Patrick Berge has been appointed as the Interim Public Works Director while a permanent successor is sought.

You can read more about Shira McWaters’ time with the city, and her untimely passing, below.

(City of Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge is mourning the loss of Public Works Director Shira McWaters.

Today we have lost a colleague and a friend,” said City Manager Mark Watson. “Our hearts are with Shira’s husband, children and family as we share some small measure of their grief at the loss of this vibrant woman.”

McWaters came to the City of Oak Ridge in March of 2016, taking the helm of the Department which is responsible for much of the City’s essential infrastructure, from streets to drainage to water and wastewater.

She was a high-energy, involved leader who focused on maintaining the long-term viability of facilities in her charge while protecting and improving the City’s environment. Some of her many accomplishments included establishing a planned program for facility capital investment and leading the charge to make upgrades at the wastewater plant which both reduced costs and improved performance. She also recognized the need to replace the City’s aging water filtration plant and developed strategies to do so with the least financial impact to the water rate payers.

Shira will long be remembered for her unique pairing of incredible intelligence, keen insight and problem-solving skills with unending compassion,” Watson said. “Among just a handful of female Public Works directors in the state of Tennessee, she was a pioneer and a one-of-a-kind person who we were honored to have known.”

McWaters died on Saturday, June 19, 2021, after a short illness. She was 60 years old.

Patrick Berge, Public Works Utility Manager, has been appointed Interim Public Works Director while the City evaluates this important leadership position.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

NCS: Larson’s streak now at 3 wins in a row

(MRN.com) Kyle Larson continued his streak of superiority Sunday afternoon, winning the Ally 400 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.