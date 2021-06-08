OR Community Band returns to live performances July 4th

The Oak Ridge Community Bandwill return with live performances, beginning with the July 4 Independence Day Concert that will be followed by the City of Oak Ridge Fireworks Show. The ORCB concert will begin at 7:30 p.m., on Sunday, July 4th, at A.K. Bissell Park, 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Bring lawn chairs or blankets for outdoor seating.

This is a FREE concert, but donations are gratefully appreciated.

Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab will provide cool refreshments. Come early for good seating as this event draws large crowds.

More info: www.orcb.org and www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand.