OR Community Band returns to live performances July 4th

Jim Harris

The Oak Ridge Community Bandwill return with live performances, beginning with the July 4 Independence Day Concert that will be followed by the City of Oak Ridge Fireworks Show. The ORCB concert will begin at 7:30 p.m., on Sunday, July 4th, at A.K. Bissell Park, 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike. 

Bring lawn chairs or blankets for outdoor seating. 

This is a FREE concert, but donations are gratefully appreciated. 

Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab will provide cool refreshments.  Come early for good seating as this event draws large crowds.

More info: www.orcb.org and www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

