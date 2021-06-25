Photo from the first time this event was held in 2019. It was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19. (Submitted)

OR Civic Center site of indoor yard sale in July

Jim Harris Community Bulletin Board

The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department is hosting an indoor yard sale.

It will take place on Saturday, July 17, in the Oak Ridge Civic Center Gym, located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike. The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and we are looking for sellers. Spaces can be reserved for $15 and you can get up to two spaces, while they are available.

For applications, vendor rules and regulations, or more information, visit the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks website at www.orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/indoor-yard-sale/, or stop by the Civic Center front desk at (865) 425-3450.

