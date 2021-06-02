OR Chamber announces “small Business of the Month”

(Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce press release) The dental office of Dr. John Soldano, DDS is the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Month for June 2021. The award is sponsored by Enrichment Federal Credit Union.

You might consider Soldano a dentist to the stars—he was dentist-on-call when the movie October Sky was filming in Oliver Springs. His lobby holds a showcase of celebrity photos and autographs of those he has met personally. He consulted with Elvis Presley’s doctor, and knew the Funicello family in New York.

But Soldano’s experience is far greater than working with the famous – he established his practice in Oak Ridge in 1977 after three years at UT Knoxville and three at UT Memphis. He completed both his Bachelor’s and his DDS programs a year early and graduated from the Health Science Center College of Medicine. “I started out in clinical psychology doing some research and student teaching,” he said. But the student quickly learned that he preferred to heal in a much more tangible way and so chose dentistry.

After 11 years in Oak Ridge, John left for six years of oral surgery training in Ohio while he worked as a “fill-in” dentist for 85 practices in the state. Returning to Oak Ridge (his father Benny had worked at ORNL after service as a Naval engineer in World War II) he resumed practice here in 1992. One of his patients posted: “Dr. Soldano’s service is the best in our region! Thanks for always being there to provide outstanding service for regular needs and emergency work!!!”

Soldano’s office, at 661 Emory Valley Road, has a team of six, and boasts a full lab, where they do their own restoration work on implants. The office performs extractions, cleanings, dentures, root canals, crowns, and bridges, and even caters to children. Soldano and his office support many local organizations including churches with parishioners who cannot afford dental work, high school sports and cheerleading and the Lions Club.

His 30-plus years in dentistry are topped, however, by his 47-year marriage to his wife Beth, who works beside him in the office, and who he met in high school. Their son and daughter are both in the Knoxville area, and have the privilege of enjoying Soldano’s cookery for special occasions. Dr. Soldano is an expert chef, mastering Italian cuisine, and he also ran three restaurants for the University of Tennessee and served there as chef. “I make a pretty good chicken piccata,” he claims, which is backed up by a tableful of guests ready to try his Southern Italian cuisine. There is still one area for improvement, though – “my wife makes the best lasagna,” he admits with a smile.

To nominate a business, visit Small Business of the Month under the Members tab on the Chamber’s website: www.oakridgechamber.org. Businesses with 50 or fewer employees, are a current member of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce in good standing and show active involvement in the community and/or the Chamber are eligible for the award.