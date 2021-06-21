OR announces fall softball sign ups

(OR Rec & Parks) Team registration for the City of Oak Ridge Department of Recreation & Parks’ 2021 Fall Softball season opens June 21, 2021.

This season, a Men’s League will be offered on Monday evenings at Carl Yearwood Park and a Women’s League will be offered at Pinewood Park.

A recreational Co-Ed League (formerly known as B Division) will be offered on Tuesday evenings and a competitive Co-Ed League (formerly known as A Division) will be offered on Thursday evenings, both at Carl Yearwood Park.

Each league will consist of an eight game season and an end of season tournament to determine the champion. Masks are recommended in dugouts. 

Teams must complete registration paperwork and pay the applicable registration fee by July 23, 2021. Games are scheduled to begin the week of Aug. 2, 2021.

For more information or to obtain the registration paperwork, teams may contact Matt Reece at (865) 425-3440 or players may inquire at the front desk of the Oak Ridge Civic Center. Registration materials are due by the registration deadlines.

