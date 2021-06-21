Oak Ridge announces 4th of July plans

Jim Harris

The City of Oak Ridge has announced plans for its annual fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day.

The display will be held in A.K. Bissell Park on July 4th and is scheduled to begin at dark, which will be at around 9:45 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Community Band, now in their 77th year, will perform prior to the fireworks. The concert is free, but donations are accepted by the band to help cover the cost of equipment and other expenses. The music is expected to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Anyone planning to attend is advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket for outdoor seating. A safety zone will be established by the Oak Ridge Fire Department. Please sit only in the designated areas.

Parking will not be allowed along the Oak Ridge Turnpike right of way. Drivers should also not park on private property, unless they have obtained permission from the owner.
As a reminder, the discharge of fireworks within Oak Ridge city limits is prohibited without a permit.
For more information on this event, visit the City of Oak Ridge Facebook page. You can also call the Oak Ridge Fire Department for additional information at (865) 425-3520.

