Norwood Middle takes top spot in ‘Dream It. Do It.’ competition

Norwood Middle School won first place in the annual “Dream It. Do It.” competition sponsored each year by the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce and local industry partners.

This year, the competition challenged students in area middle schools with creating a brochure about local manufacturing businesses. People then voted on the best brochure and the winning team’s faculty sponsor received a $1,000 check for classroom resources.

Norwood’s team received the most votes for their brochure, with Norris finishing in second place and Clinton Middle School in third place.

Traditionally , the competition would have involved the creation o f videos about each of the companies, but students were unable to film inside the variious facilities due to the pandemic and the associated restrictions.

Norwood Middle School was partnered with Clayton Homes Appalachia Division.

