Northbound lane closure at bridge starting point changing

Crews working on the Lewallen Bridge replacement project notified the city of Clinton that beginning on Wednesday June 30th, the northbound right lane closure on Clinch Avenue as you approach the construction site will be adjusted, and the beginning of the taper that funnels all northbound traffic into one lane over the bridge will be moved farther south, starting at the Carden Farm Drive traffic signal.

The right turn lane onto Carden Farm Drive should not be affected, according to the city, and the owner/manager of the Town Talk Market located at the light has been notified of the changes.

