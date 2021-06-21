Norris Day is Saturday, July 3rd

The Norris Lions Club has announced its plans for the 53rd Annual Norris Day celebration, which will be held this year on Saturday, July 3rd. As always, it will take place on the Norris Commons, with a day full of activities for everyone in the family, beginning at around 8:30 am.

Some of the kid-centered activities will include, but are not limited to, a dog show, many wheeled races, a decorated bike parade, a duck race, an inflatable bounce house and a slip-and-slide.

Kids of all ages will want to take part in the sack races, water balloon toss, and the water ball battle, along with other traditional, family fun.

The event will also feature booths from non-profit organizations from in and around Norris, as well as the traditional Lions Club barbecue lunch, that will be held at lunchtime at Norris Middle School.

The day’s events culminate with an evening program, during which a member of the Norris community will be recognized for their efforts in keeping the town a special place to live, and afterwards, there will be a concert, followed by the city’s fireworks display.

Everyone is welcome to come celebrate Independence Day and Norris Day Saturday, July 3rd!