NNSA extends CNS contract to manage Y-12, Pantex

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) has extended the current contract for the management and operation of the NNSA’s Pantex Plant (Pantex) in Amarillo, Texas and the Y-12 National Security Complex (Y-12) in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, effective yesterday (June 1st). The extension includes a two-month base period with four, one-month option periods which may be exercised if needed.

On Nov. 9, 2020, NNSA posted the final Request for Proposal (RFP) for the follow-on contract for the management and operation of Pantex and Y-12. NNSA received high-quality input in response to the RFP and has determined, according to a press release, that it is “in the best interest of the Nation to issue a short-term extension to the current contract so NNSA can complete its evaluation and make a selection for this approximately $28 billion consolidated contract.”

Pantex and Y-12 are currently managed under a consolidated contract by Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC (CNS), which is composed of Bechtel National Inc.; Leidos, Inc. (Leidos); ATK Launch Systems Inc.; and SOC LLC. The work executed at Y-12 and Pantex is vital to our national security. During the extension period, CNS will continue to manage and operate Y-12 and Pantex.