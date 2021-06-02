NNSA extends CNS contract to manage Y-12, Pantex

Jim Harris 16 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 70 Views

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) has extended the current contract for the management and operation of the NNSA’s Pantex Plant (Pantex) in Amarillo, Texas and the Y-12 National Security Complex (Y-12) in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, effective yesterday (June 1st). The extension includes a two-month base period with four, one-month option periods which may be exercised if needed.

On Nov. 9, 2020, NNSA posted the final Request for Proposal (RFP) for the follow-on contract for the management and operation of Pantex and Y-12. NNSA received high-quality input in response to the RFP and has determined, according to a press release, that it is “in the best interest of the Nation to issue a short-term extension to the current contract so NNSA can complete its evaluation and make a selection for this approximately $28 billion consolidated contract.”

Pantex and Y-12 are currently managed under a consolidated contract by Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC (CNS), which is composed of Bechtel National Inc.; Leidos, Inc. (Leidos); ATK Launch Systems Inc.; and SOC LLC. The work executed at Y-12 and Pantex is vital to our national security.  During the extension period, CNS will continue to manage and operate Y-12 and Pantex.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

PPP closes, SBA chief comments

(US SBA press release) Today, U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman issued the following statement on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.