New garbage bins for Oak Ridgers

Jim Harris 15 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

(ORPW press release) Beginning Monday, June 21, new garbage bins will begin to arrive at Oak Ridge homes. The blue bins should be used for your household garbage and be brought to the curb on your scheduled pickup date starting in July.

The new, 95-gallon trash bins will eliminate the need for residents to purchase multiple 32-gallon bins to accommodate household waste.

Many residents already participate in the recycle program and have previously been provided a brown cart that is taken to the curb. This service has not changed, but if you do not already own a brown recycle cart, one will be provided to you upon request.

Under the new contract with Waste Connections, both garbage and recycling need to be brought to the curb for collection.

If someone is unable to bring their garbage and recycling to the road, they must contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875 to request backdoor pickup.

This change will improve trash services by providing a uniform way to collect household garbage and recycling. This will reduce the amount of litter in neighborhoods caused by open containers or torn bags and improve overall waste and recycling services for residents.

Brush pickup will continue to be conducted once, annually, in the spring and the annual fall leaf pickup will be completed more quickly. Household trash pickup for bulky, household rubbish like old appliances and furniture no larger than 3′ high x 4′ wide x 8′ long, and 100 cubic feet will now be held twice a year: spring and fall.

Residents can use the Warehouse Road Convenience Center 5 days per week, Wednesday through Sunday. It will be closed on Monday and Tuesday to allow for staff to conduct maintenance on the machines and equipment.

For questions or more information, contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875 or visit www.OakRidgeTN.gov.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Norris Day is Saturday, July 3rd

The Norris Lions Club has announced its plans for the 53rd Annual Norris Day celebration, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.