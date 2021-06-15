New data shows drug-related deaths up 82% in 2020 in Anderson

According to information released Monday by the Knox County Regional Forensic Center, there were 464 drug-related deaths in Anderson and Knox counties in 2020.

The Knox County Regional Forensic Center also provides its services to Anderson County as well, hence our inclusion in the report, which was released Monday morning by Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan, chief medical examiner for Anderson and Knox counties, and Chris Thomas, chief administrative officer at the forensic center.

According to the new report, drug-related deaths in Anderson County totaled 51 in 2020, up from 28 deaths in 2019, an increase of 82%. In Knox County, there were 413 overdose deaths in 2020 compared to 293 in 2019, an increase of 41%.

“After seeing an encouraging 11.6% drop in overdose deaths in 2019, I’m sad to see the 2020 statistics showed an increase of 82% in Anderson County,” Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said in a press release.

When the number of local deaths attributed to drug overdose began to decline in 2019, local officials thought their joint efforts to raise awareness about the dangers of overprescribing opioids were beginning to have a positive impact, Dr. Mileusnic-Polchan said in a letter included in Monday’s report.

However, the letter continues, “2020, the year of Coronavirus pandemic happened and the rest is history. What made matters worse was a great number of addicted and physically dependent individuals who needed help either via medication-assisted treatment or psychological and physical rehabilitation, or both, were now left to their own devices. Business closures, job losses, social distancing, stress due to media amplified fears, economic hardship, socioeconomic unravelling of our communities, and lack of access to treatment modalities have not only negated all the hard-earned successes, but have led to a rise in the overall mortality from unnatural causes, including drugs.”

Mixed-drug intoxications lead the way in overdose deaths, according to the 2020 report, and alcohol has been more frequently abused in combination with other drugs like cocaine, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and alprazolam.

Polypharmacy, defined as when more than one drug is deemed responsible for an individual’s death, was involved in 80 percent of overdose deaths in Anderson County, and 72 percent in Knox County last year.

In both counties, the five most common drugs identified in drug-related deaths in 2020 were fentanyl and its synthetic analogues, meth, alocohol/ethanol, heroin and cocaine.

In both counties, the report shows that young and middle-aged men continued to be disproportionately affected by drug overdose compared to women.

In Anderson County, 63% of victims were male, compared to 37% female, and the divide was even wider in Knox, where 67% of the fatalities were men and 33% women.

In Anderson County, there was also a sharp increase in overdose deaths in individuals age 55 to 64, with 19 such deaths reported. In 2019, there were only six deaths in that age group.

The Knox County Regional Forensic Center’s 2020 Drug-Related Death Report can be viewed online at http://www.knoxcounty.org/rfc/reports.php,