NCS: Larson’s streak now at 3 wins in a row

(MRN.com) Kyle Larson continued his streak of superiority Sunday afternoon, winning the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway — his third consecutive win, following three consecutive runner-up finishes. He hasn’t finished worse than second place in a NASCAR Cup Series race since May 2.

It’s a high performance mark the series hasn’t seen in more than a decade when former Hendrick Motorsports driver Jimmie Johnson won four straight points-paying races in 2007. Larson’s win Sunday was his third straight points-paying victory, but he also won the All-Star Race $1 million-to-win exhibition last week at Texas Motor Speedway.

Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron, looked to give the team its fifth straight 1-2 finish, rallying from the rear of the grid. He was running second until the final 10 laps when Chastain got around him. Byron finished third, followed by polesitter Aric Almirola and his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, Kevin Harvick.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Daniel Suarez, Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell and Joey Logano rounded out the top 10. It marked Stenhouse’s second top 10 of the season and the third for Suarez in the new No. 99 Trackhouse Racing team, which hosted co-owner, superstar performer Pitbull at Nashville.

NASCAR Cup Series championship leader Denny Hamlin had to pit for fuel with two laps remaining dropping from a top-10 result. He finished 22nd — the second time he has finished outside the top 10 in the last six races and now holds a slim nine-point championship lead over Larson.

For a complete recap of the Cup Series’ return to Music City, follow this link.