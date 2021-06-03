“Musical Mondays at the Ritz” returns June 7

This Monday, June 7th, is the first Monday of the month, which means it’s time for another “Musical Monday at the Ritz.”

Following a very successful debut in May, “Musical Mondays at the Ritz” this month features guest emcee Frank Murphy and musical performer Justin Terry, whose music you have heard on “Stars and Stories of the Cas Walker Show,” Thursdays on WYSH and BBB-TV.

Doors open at the Ritz Theater, located on Main Street in Clinton, directly across from the Courthouse, at 11:30 am, and the snack bar will be open.

Admission to the show is free, thanks to Madison Insurance Group, and you may also see “Barney Fife” himself as Sammy Sawyer will be on hand