Museum of Appalachia cleaning up storm damage

Jim Harris 15 hours ago

The Museum of Appalachia is closed today (Tuesday, June 29th) so that employees and volunteers can clear away fallen trees and branches brought down by a passing, but strong, thunderstorm Monday afternoon.

The storms blew through shortly after 5 pm, knocking down several trees of varying sizes, as well as branches and tree limbs, which were strewn across pathways and blocked both the entrance and exit to the popular Museum.

In a Facebook post, Museum officials thanked everyone who has already come out to help clear the debris, and said that they would not turn down any additional help today “if you are so inclined,” according to the post.

