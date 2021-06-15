Museum of Appalachia Barn Dance June 25

Jim Harris

The Museum of Appalachia will hold its annual Barn Dance on Friday, June 25th from 6 to 9:30 pm.

The fun-filled evening will feature live and silent auctions, a sumptuous Southern dinner, moonshine tastings, live music, square dancing, and more. All proceeds benefit the Museum of Appalachia. With the help of the Barn Dance and other fundraising events, the Museum of Appalachia will continue to impart knowledge and appreciation of Appalachian history & culture for generations to come.

You can order your tickets by following this link.

