Most TN counties report <5% unemployment

(TDLWD/Staff reports) The majority of Tennessee counties recorded unemployment rates below 5% in May 2021, according to new data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Forty counties experienced a drop in unemployment during May, while rates remained the same in 18 counties. Thirty-seven counties did see some increase in unemployment for the month.

At 2.7%, Moore and Williamson counties continued to have the lowest unemployment in the state.

Moore County’s rate dropped 0.2 of a percentage point from its revised April rate, while Williamson County’s jobless number went down 0.3 of a percentage point when compared to April.

Perry County had the highest unemployment in May. Its new rate of 7.1% is 1.3 percentage points lower than the previous month’s rate.

Locally, Anderson County saw unemployment decrease slightly, dropping from 4.3% in April to 4.2% in May, a decline also seen in Campbell County, which saw a dip from 5.5 to 5.4% last month. The rate increased by one-tenth of a percent in both Knox (3.5 to 3.6%) and Morgan (4.7 to 4.8%) counties, and remained the same in Roane at 4.6%.

Statewide unemployment held steady in May and remained unchanged from April’s seasonally adjusted rate of 5%.

You can find a complete analysis of all the state’s county unemployment data for May 2021 here .