Michelle Renee Wikle, age 52 of Heiskell, TN passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at her home. She was full of spunk, enjoyed life and would tell you instantly what she thought. Michelle loved her grandchildren and son.

Michelle is preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy and Patsy Tibbett; and her sister, Patty Byrge.

She is survived by her husband, Ollen Wikle of Heiskell, TN; son, Tyler Wayne Wikle of Heiskell, TN; sisters, Jamie Inman of Newport, TN and Nina Wolfenburger of Knoxville, TN; aunt, Mary Doogen of Heiskell, TN; grandchildren, Raylen and Mykala; and her caregiver, Debbie Russell of Heiskell, TN.

No services are scheduled for Michelle. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com