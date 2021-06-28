Michael “Ann” Braden went to her heavenly home on June 25 th 2021 after a courageous fight with lung cancer. Ann was born March 30 th, 1949 in Oak Ridge TN.

Ann’s mother passed away when she was 4 and she was raised by her brother Alvin and his wife Susie and she considered them her parents.

Ann had retired from Fort Sanders Regional Hospital after 23 years of service as sterile Technician. After her retirement she enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. Ann also loved roses and in the spring she watched for the hummingbirds to come by her feeder.

Ann is preceded in death by her brother Morris Daugherty and her sisters Trula Daugherty and Joyce Harness.

In Addition to her brother Alvin Daugherty and wife Susie, Ann is survived by her husband Johnny Braden SR, Children, Larry Foust of Rocky Top, Sue Ellen Coffman (Bill) of Heiskell, Angie Owens of Rocky Top and Step son Johnny Lee Braden JR of Conway, SC. 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Sisters: Kathy Braden, (Wayne), Patty Landrum, Martha Sexton (Jeremy) and Wanda Sue Williams. Brothers: Raymond Daugherty, David Daugherty. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and host of family and friends who loved her dearly.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 28, 2021 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 6-8PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Tuesday, June 29 at 10:30am and go in funeral procession to Jarnigan Chapel Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. www.holleygamble.com