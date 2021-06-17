MEDIC to give away Amazon E-Gift Card to entice donors

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 11 Views

MEDIC Regional Blood Center has an immediate, critical need for O Negative Blood Type (less than one day supply) and B Positive Blood Type (less than two-day’s supply), as well as a Low Inventory of

O Positive Blood Type.

You can donate at any of MEDIC’s Donor Centers or Community Blood Drives. Find location hours and directions, as well as a list of mobile blood drives at www.medicblood.org.

The demand for blood products continues to rise. MEDIC is giving away a $150 Amazon E-Gift Card to encourage donations in time for Amazon Prime Days.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org.

You can also call 865-524-3074 for information and appointment times.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

REMINDER: Road closures in OR for cycling event

(Submitted, Explore Oak Ridge) The USA Cycling National Pro Road, Crit, Time Trial Championships will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.