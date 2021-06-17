MEDIC to give away Amazon E-Gift Card to entice donors

MEDIC Regional Blood Center has an immediate, critical need for O Negative Blood Type (less than one day supply) and B Positive Blood Type (less than two-day’s supply), as well as a Low Inventory of

O Positive Blood Type.

You can donate at any of MEDIC’s Donor Centers or Community Blood Drives. Find location hours and directions, as well as a list of mobile blood drives at www.medicblood.org.

The demand for blood products continues to rise. MEDIC is giving away a $150 Amazon E-Gift Card to encourage donations in time for Amazon Prime Days.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org.

You can also call 865-524-3074 for information and appointment times.