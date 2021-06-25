MEDIC offers extra incentives to donors

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is holding a couple of special, summer donor incentive events over the next few days. MEDIC has an immediate, critical need for Blood Types O Negative, O Positive, and B Positive.

Today (June 25), donors will receive Smokies baseball tickets, and next week (June 30 – July 1st, it will be a Bruster’s “Pint for a Pint Promotion.”

You can donate at all MEDIC Donor Centers and Community Drives:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue/Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike/Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104/Crossville – 96 Hayes Street, Suite 204

Location Hours, directions, and Mobile Blood Drive List: www.medicblood.org

MEDIC is celebrating and thanking donors through a variety of incentive offers. Baseball and ice cream are summer staples and MEDIC is excited to provide these rewards for donors.

With summer blood demand rising, donation have been low. MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including UT Medical Center, Covenant Health System hospitals, Tennova hospitals, Blount Memorial, and East TN Children’s Hospital.

In addition to the incentives above, donors receive a special edition tie-dye t-shirt, a Texas Roadhouse coupon, and automatic entry to win a $1000 E-Gift for June’s donors redeemable at over 100 organizations.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Walk-in donors are allowed.