Master Services holding job fair Saturday

Basement and foundation repair company Master Services will host a job fair at its Clinton Highway office on Saturday, June 26th.

Master Services is a leading contractor for basement waterproofing, foundation repair, crawl space encapsulation and repair, concrete leveling, humidity and mold control, and sump pump installation. The company has multiple positions available, including positions in its production and service departments. The Junkluggers of East Tennessee, a sister company, also has open positions.

The job fair begins at 9 a.m. and will be hosted in the parking lot of the Master Services office. The office is located at 6226 Clinton Highway in Knoxville, TN.

For more information about Master Services and their job opportunities, visit https://www.masterservicestn.com/about-us/jobs.html.