Master Services holding job fair Saturday

Jim Harris 37 mins ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 2 Views

Basement and foundation repair company Master Services will host a job fair at its Clinton Highway office on Saturday, June 26th.

Master Services is a leading contractor for basement waterproofing, foundation repair, crawl space encapsulation and repair, concrete leveling, humidity and mold control, and sump pump installation. The company has multiple positions available, including positions in its production and service departments. The Junkluggers of East Tennessee, a sister company, also has open positions.

The job fair begins at 9 a.m. and will be hosted in the parking lot of the Master Services office. The office is located at 6226 Clinton Highway in Knoxville, TN.

For more information about Master Services and their job opportunities, visit https://www.masterservicestn.com/about-us/jobs.html.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Norris Day is Saturday, July 3rd

The Norris Lions Club has announced its plans for the 53rd Annual Norris Day celebration, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.