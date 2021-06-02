Marilyn Lee Albright Kesterson of the Powell community, passed away peacefully at her home on May 31, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Marilyn was born in 1939 in Birmingham, Alabama, the third of five daughters of Stanley J. (Red) Albright and wife Mary, who created a large,

loving and close-knit family. She and her family came to the Clinton area in 1954, where she lived for the rest of her life. She attended Clinton High School, where she was a cheerleader and made many lifelong friends and was active in planning class reunions for the Clinton High School Class of 1955. She had a long career in electronics manufacturing, working at ORTEC, Tennecomp/Tennelec, and Control Technologies, using her artistic talent building computer circuit boards. One of her hobbies was ceramics, and she hand-painted many beautiful pieces for friends and family. She was also an

excellent cook and enjoyed spending time on Norris Lake and socializing with friends. She had an outgoing personality and leaves behind a host of beloved friends, who loved her for her sense of humor, quick wit, and wisecracks. She had the ability to make incredibly funny faces that brought forth guffaws, snorts and side-splitting laughter from her sisters, family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Melvin “Moss” Kesterson, and sisters Pat Albright Mitchell and Gail Albright Culton.

She is survived by her sisters, Bonnie Albright Shoemaker and Jonnie Albright Beets, brother-in-law Mark Beets, grandson Andy Boruff and wife Whitney, and great grandchildren Landen, Maelyn, Hunter, Raelyn, and Brynleigh. She also leaves behind nephews and nieces, Mike Mitchell and wife Sandra, Sheryl Mitchell Waldo, Mary Lea Mitchell and husband Steve, Brad Culton and wife Amy, Molly Culton Bingham and husband Wade, Aaron Shoemaker and wife Kerri, Trey Shoemaker and wife Mattie, Kevin Beets and wife Michelle, and Dana Beets Strunk and husband Shannon, as well as a host of great nephews and nieces, cousins from Ohio, and friends.

A celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials be given to the charity of one’s choice. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of arrangements. www.holleygamble.com