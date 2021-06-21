Marie “Elena” Tonkin, age 77

Marie “Elena” Tonkin, age 77, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.  She was a beloved wife, mother, and Nanna.  Member of Beavercreek Cumberland Presbyterian Church and graduate of Draughon Business College.  Elena enjoyed spending time with her family, time at the late, crafting and painting.  She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon Hollis Mays, Billie Mays Nave and Bruce Nave.  

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bob; daughter, Tracie & husband David Landreth; grandchildren, Krissie & husband Matt Wiggins, Robbie & wife Brianna Loyd, and Justin Landreth; great grandchildren, Kinzlie, Matie, and Brylie Wiggins.  She is also survived by a host of many special friends and family members.  Her family was extremely grateful for all the caring, compassionate and committed care given by UT Hospice throughout her battle with Alzheimer’s disease. 

The family will have a Celebration of Life service from 2:00-4:00 pm, Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Claxton Community Center, 1071 Edgemore Road, Clinton, TN  37716.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

