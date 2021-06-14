Man charged with DUI after wrong-way crash on I-75

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a man is facing DUI and other charges after driving the wrong way on I-75 Saturday night and colliding with another vehicle.

The THP says that 71-year-old Richard Lewis had been driving north in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Campbell County shortly after 10:15 pm Saturday, when his Honda CRV struck a southbound Ford F150. Lewis then hit a guard rail, according to the accident report and drove away, still headed the wrong way on the interstate.

Troopers located Lewis, whose car had stalled, in the middle of the interstate near mile marker 133.

He was arrested and charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, violating the open container law and failure to maintain a lane of travel.

Troopers reported that Lewis was injured in the crash, but did not offer details on the nature or severity of those injuries, while the driver of the pickup was not hurt.