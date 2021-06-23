Landon S. Bryant (ACSD)

Man arrested, charged in connection to deadly 2020 crash

A Clinton man indicted last month by the Anderson County grand jury on charges stemming from a fatal accident last year was arrested by Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies early last Tuesday morning at a home in LaFollette (6/15/21).

31-year old Landon Steven Bryant is facing two counts of vehicular homicide—one by recklessness, the other by intoxication—and one count each of vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, failure to maintain single lane and a first-offense DUI.

Bryant was taken first to the Campbell County Jail and later transported to the Anderson County Jail, all on the same day, Tuesday, June 15th.

The two-car accident occurred shortly after 12 noon on Monday, September 7th, 2020 on Lake City Highway, when THP Trooper Maleah Human reported that a vehicle driven by Landon Bryant of Clinton, which had been headed south, crossed over the center line and into the path of a northbound car driven by 77-year-old Donald Douglas of Rocky Top.

The two cars collided head-on, coming to rest in the roadway. The THP reported that the passenger in Douglas’s car, identified as 73-year-old Margaret Douglas of Rocky Top, was killed in the crash.

As of this morning (6/23/21), Bryant remained in custody on bonds totaling $75,000.

EDITOR’S NOTE: In our initial report on the accident on September 9th, 2020, WYSH mistakenly stated that Bryant was 20 years old at the time of the crash. That is not the case, as the story mentions above. We regret any confusion.

