Madeline Yawn, age 87 of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on Monday, June 14, 2021 at her residence. She was born February 26, 1934 in Newport News, Virginia to the late Elizabeth Amanda Ingram Wood and Bonnie Louis Wood. Throughout her life she loved sewing, embroidery, cooking, making deserts, spending time with family, and gardening.

She is survived by her loving husband, John W. Yawn; children, Brian Yawn & John Yawn; grandchildren, Brian Yawn & wife Lily, Brandon Yawn & wife Brittany, Jacqueline Archer, Madeline Yawn, & Carlie Daugherty; many great grandchildren; several brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00 pm, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her graveside will be 12:30 pm, Monday at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com