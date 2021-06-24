M-Braves blank Smokies, 3-0

The Mississippi Braves shutout the Tennessee Smokies 3-0 at Trustmark Park Wednesday night.

M-Braves starter RHP Nolan Kingham (W, 5-1) did not allow a run and struck out six Smokies over 7.1 innings, he worked around five hits and two walks.

Mississippi (26-18) loaded up the bases in the second and third innings against RHP Cam Sanders (L, 0-3). In the second, Sanders struck out the final two batters to get out of the jam. After Sanders walked the bases loaded in the third, Braden Shewmake hit a two-run double to get the M-Braves on the board. Trey Harris’s sacrifice fly one pitch later extended the lead to 3-0.

Sanders allowed three runs on two hits and five walks in five innings. He also struck out five. LHP Brendon Little pitched a scoreless sixth in his season debut. RHP Ethan Roberts struck out four over two scoreless innings. Darius Hill finished 2-for-4 with a double. Carlos Sepulveda was 1-for-2 and walked twice.

The Smokies (15-27) and M-Braves continue their series at Trustmark Park Thursday night.

