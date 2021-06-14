Lynn Dagley, age 84 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed peacefully at his home on June 11 th, 2021 with his family by his side. He was born to John F. and Edith Dagley on October 11th, 1936 in Marlow, Tennessee. He attended Clinton High school and then served in the United States Army. He then married the love of his life, Joyce. They were married for 56 years. He was a member of Black Oak Baptist church where he served as a Sunday School teacher for 40 years. He was passionate about outreach in the community and bringing many to Christ. He also grew up and served as a deacon in Poplar Creek Baptist Church in the Marlow community for many years. Lynn retired from the Y-12 Nuclear plant in Oak Ridge as a Chemical Operator. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings, John F. Dagley Jr., Mable R. Stolaryck, George F. Dagley and Dortha d. Pryor. Lynn is survived by his loving, devoted wife and care taker, Joyce Dagley; children: Kathy Dagley and Tina and Shane Woods; grandchild and apple of his eye, Isabella “Izzy” Kate Woods.

The family welcomes you to join us at the graveside service 11:00 am, Monday, June 14 th, 2021 at Black Oak Baptist Church Cemetery in Clinton with Dr. Michael Thompson officiating. A special thank you to the nurses and staff of Avalon Hospice and family Jonathan & Christopher Mitchell for their loving care and assistance. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Choices Resource Center, 170 Raleigh Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 or St. Jude Research Children’s Research Hospital at St.jude.org.

